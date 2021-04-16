Hyderabad: Senior radiation oncologist Dr Kalluri Subrahmanyam passes away

He was instrumental in getting Regional Cancer Center status to MNJ Cancer hospital

Hyderabad: Senior radiation oncologist from Hyderabad Dr Kalluri Subrahmanyam passed away here on Wednesday. The senior cancer specialist had suffered a massive heart attack.

Considered one of the senior most practising oncologist in the country, Dr Subrahmaniyam had obtained his MBBS in 1969, Diploma in Medical Radiation Therapy in 1972 and MD Radiation Oncology in 1974, all from the prestigious Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

He had started his post-graduate teaching career as a lecturer in BHU from 1974-78 and later at Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Service, a major portion of which was in Osmania Medical College and Regional Cancer Centre (MNJ Cancer Hospital) Hyderabad. He was elevated as a Professor in 1983 and later as Head of the Department, in which capacity he worked till 2003.

He was instrumental in getting Regional Cancer Center status to MNJ Cancer hospital. Dr Subrahmanyam took voluntary retirement in August 2003 and had trained over 60 radiation oncologists from 1974, many of whom have excelled in their chosen profession.

