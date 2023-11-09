Hyderabad: Senior women officers directed to interact with women members from families of history sheeters

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:33 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: In preparation for the State Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to take place on November 30, City Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya has directed senior women officers to interact with the women members from the families of history sheeters in the city and counsel them.

The women officers who the Commissioner said should have a heart-to-heart talk with the women members of the family and request them to ensure the history sheeter remains home after returning from work. They should not be allowed to loiter around till the elections are over.

Along with the senior women officers, zonal women Sub-Inspectors, Armed Forces will also be accompanying them in the interaction program. The interaction session will be conducted every day between 7am and 10am and again between 4pm and 7pm.

The police teams reached out to over a 100 families on Wednesday alone.

Women officers deputed for checking zone wise:

Central Zone: Pushpa, DCP, ICCC

East Zone: D.Prasanna Laxmi, ACP, Women Safety.

North Zone: Chandana Deepthi, DCP, North Zone.

South Zone: K.Shilpavalli, DCP, CCS.

South-West: Nitika Pant, DCP Task Force, North Zone.

South-East: D. Kavita, DCP Women Safety.

West Zone:D Sunita Reddy, DCP, TSNAB.