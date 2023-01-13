Hyderabad: Shilparamam to echo with Sankranti Sandadi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:13 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: Amid colourful ambience, Shilparamam, both at Madhapur and Uppal, are all geared to reverberate with folk songs and throbbing beats. Shilparamam Arts, Crafts, and Cultural Society, starting from Friday, is organising Sankranti Sandadi till January 18.

As part of the festivities, there will be Gangireddulu, Haridasulu, Budabukkalu, Jangamadevarulu, Pagati veshalu, etc. The arts and crafts village is also organising ‘Bhogi Pallu’’ for children aged under 11 years both at Madhapur and Uppal Shilparamam premises, for free.

Interested parents can perform the ceremony for their children. The organisers will arrange all the required items, including rice, fruits, and others, and a priest to perform the ceremony from 5 pm to 7 pm.