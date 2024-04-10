Hyderabad: Sikhs to celebrate 325th Khalsa Panth Foundation Day

By IANS Published Date - 10 April 2024, 02:30 PM

Hyderabad: Sikh community of Telangana is gearing up for the grand festivities of the 325th Khalsa Panth Foundation Day, popularly known as Vaisakhi festival, from April 12 to 14. Organized by Gurudwara Saheb in Ameerpet, the festivities are anticipated to be vibrant, drawing the Sikh community members from Hyderabad and different regions of the state.

The major events taking place on April 13th include “Vishaal Deewan” (Mass Congregation) and the “Nagar Keertan” (Holy Procession).

The ‘Vishaal Deewan’ will commence at Sri Guru Gobind Singhji Play Grounds in Ameerpet, from 11 am to 4.30 pm, featuring soul-stirring recitations of Gurubani Keertans by personalities such as Bhai S Gurpreet Singh Khalsa, Gyani Vishal Singhji, and Bhai Veer Singh, among others. During the congregation, devotees will be treated to the traditional Guru-ka-Langar, prepared by volunteers.

Later in the evening, the streets will come alive with the vibrant ‘Nagar Keertan,’ commencing from Gurudwara Saheb and winding through Greenlands, Begumpet, Punjagutta, before returning to the Gurudwara. Guru Granth Sahebji will be carried on a decorated vehicle along with ‘Nishaan Sahebans’ (Religious Flags). The procession will also feature rendition of Shabad Keertans, “Panj Pyaras” (the five beloved) and display of ‘Gatka’, a Sikh martial art form, and sword exercises.

In addition to these main events, the celebrations include the ‘Amrit Sanchar’ (Holy Baptism) ceremony on April 12, where eligible Sikhs will partake in this sacred rite at 11 am at Gurudwara Saheb. On April 14, the festivities will culminate with a Night Congregation at Guru Gobind Singhji Sports Play Grounds, Ameerpet, featuring Shabad Keertans and enlightening Kathas by revered speakers.