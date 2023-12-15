Hyderabad: Sikhs to observe 348th Martyrdom Day of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahebji on December 17

Hyderabad: The 348th Martyrdom Day of Ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahebji, will be observed by the Sikhs in the city on December 17.

The Sikh Guru made supreme sacrifices for the nation at the altar of Dharma and to mark the occasion, the Prabhandak Committee of Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Sitafalmandi, Secunderabad will hold Vishaal Kirtan Darbar from 11 am to 4 pm followed by a Nagar Keertan at 4.30 pm.

According to S Jaswinder Singh and other committee members of the Prabhandak Committee, the mass congregation will be held at the Municipal Grounds, Chilkalguda, Sitafalmandi, with hundreds of Sikh devotees and other community faiths converging.

Bhai Lehna Singhji of Damdama Taksal Talwandi Baktha wale, Giani Satwant Singhji Khalsa, Manji Saheb, Sri Amritsar, and other reputed Ragi Jathas will render shabad keertans and kathas. After the culmination of the congregation, Guru Ka Langar will be served to the devotees.

The Nagar Keertain will be taken out from Gurudwara Saheb Sitafalmandi and pass through the main corridors of Guru Teg Bahadur Bhavan, Lane Opp. Balaji Mithai Bhandar, and return back.

Nishan Sahebans (religious flags) from all Gurudwaras of twin cities, Panj Pyaras, displaying sword fighting skills and other breathtaking skills will be displayed all along the procession.