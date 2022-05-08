Hyderabad: Six-day Brahmotsavam concludes at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

Published: Updated On - 09:19 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

Hyderabad: The six-day Brahmotsavam celebrations at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, concluded on Sunday with Hare Krishna Movement (HKM) conducting maha purnahuti, chakra snanam to various utsavar deities followed by pushpa yagam and a 108-kalasha malah abhishekam to Radha Govinda deities.

The auspicious 108-kalasha maha abhishekam began on Sunday amid the chanting of vedic mantras and harinam sankirtan by devotees.

The deities were offered panchamrita, panchagavya, varieties of fruit juices, rare herbal powders etc, and a ceremonial bath with the holy waters from seven rivers of India.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu, president, HKM-Hyderabad performed the maha abhisekham and later the holy waters were sprinkled on the gathered devotees, as part of maha samprokshana.

The Hare Krishna Golden Temple will also be celebrating Narsimha Jayanthi on May 15.

