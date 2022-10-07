Hyderabad: Sixth palace of Purani Haveli to be restored

Hyderabad: The sixth palace of the Nizam of Hyderabad located in the Purani Haveli premises is all set to be restored to its former glory. Mukarram Jah Trust for Education and Learning (MJTEL) will be taking up the restoration work.

Announcing the development during the 89th birthday celebration of the eighth Nizam, Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, MJTEL trustee, MA Faiz Khan stated that the palace will be used for educational purposes once given a facelift.

“Situated opposite the Nizam’s Museum, the palace has been in almost dilapidated condition for years. It will now be renovated and restored to its regal glory and used for educational purposes,” the release stated, adding that a sports arena will be constructed at the premises in order to provide coaching and training facilities to girls.

According to Faiz Khan, Mukarram Jah has dedicated the six palaces of the Purani Haveli for the purpose of education and training of people. Currently, the premises of the palace house an industrial training institute and the Mukarram Jah School.

Purani Haveli, also called Masarrat Mahal palace or Haveli Khadeem (old mansion) was built in 18th century by Ali Khan Bahadur, Asaf Jah II for his son Sikander Jah, Asaf Jah III. Inside the Haveli is the world’s longest wardrobe wardrobe (belonging to the 6th Nizam – Mahboob Ali Khan, Asaf Jah VI) and a wooden lift that is manually operated.