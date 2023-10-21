Hyderabad: Man arrested for attacking power dept. employee

The person identified as Mohd Omer Chowdhary, a resident of Purani Haveli abused the power department employee when the latter disconnected the power supply for non-payment payment of around Rs. 10,000 bill amount.
Hyderabad: The Mirchowk police arrested an individual for allegedly attacking and threatening a TSPDCL contract employee following a row over disconnection of power supply.
On a complaint, the police booked Chowdhary under Sections 353, 307 and 506 of IPC and Sections of the Indian Arms Act. He was arrested and produced before the court.