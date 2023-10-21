Saturday, Oct 21, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Hyderabad Man Arrested For Attacking Power Dept Employee

Hyderabad: Man arrested for attacking power dept. employee

The person identified as Mohd Omer Chowdhary, a resident of Purani Haveli abused the power department employee when the latter disconnected the power supply for non-payment payment of around Rs. 10,000 bill amount.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 05:54 PM, Sat - 21 October 23
Hyderabad: Man arrested for attacking power dept. employee
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Mirchowk police arrested an individual for allegedly attacking and threatening a TSPDCL contract employee following a row over disconnection of power supply.

The person identified as Mohd Omer Chowdhary, a resident of Purani Haveli abused the power department employee when the latter disconnected the power supply for non-payment payment of around Rs. 10,000 bill amount.

On a complaint, the police booked Chowdhary under Sections 353, 307 and 506 of IPC and Sections of the Indian Arms Act. He was arrested and produced before the court.

Related News

Latest News