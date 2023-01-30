Hyderabad: Slabs, pillars of fire-hit building pulled down

The demolition of the fire-hit commercial complex at Minister’s Road continued for the fourth day on Sunday

Hyderabad: The demolition of the fire-hit commercial complex at Minister’s Road continued for the fourth day on Sunday with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) pulling down the slabs and pillars of the structure using the combi crusher.

As a part of the controlled demolition method, the front portion of the ‘L’ shaped building was pulled down and the components of the structure were broken into smaller pieces. The combi crusher started crushing the structural components of the fifth floor and gradually came down to the lower floors.

The demolition was done in such a way, that portions of the crushed structure and the cut iron rods did not fall on adjacent buildings and the main road.

“The debris fell within the safe zone of the demolition site. The demolition process involved over 50 members that comprised experts who will be pressed into service in case of emergency like damage to other structures etc.,” a GHMC official said. While the demolition was underway, the debris was simultaneously cleaned by a hydraulic excavator.

Meanwhile, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav inspected the demolition site and said that the building was being brought down in a careful manner keeping in mind the safety of people and other structures located in its vicinity. The commercial complex was engulfed in a massive fire on January 19.