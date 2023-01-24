Hyderabad: Demolition of fire-hit building to cost Rs 41 lakh

Published Date - 08:32 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Deccan Knitwear Sports Accessories that was engulfed in a massive fire on Thursday. (Photo: Anand Dharmana).

Hyderabad: Even as sustained efforts have so far failed in tracing two persons who went missing when a massive fire engulfed the commercial complex at Minister’s Road on Thursday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated measures to pull down the unstable structure.

The entire fire-hit Deccan Knitwear Sports Accessories building would be demolished and the GHMC had called for tenders for the task. According to the officials, demolition and subsequently transferring the generated rubble, expected to be around 20,000 metric ton, from the site, could cost around Rs.41 lakh.

The exercise would be taken up using latest equipment, said the official adding the tender has been called for Rs 33,86,268 to demolish the 1,890 sft structure which is a cellar ground plus five storeyed building. “The tenders will be finalised on Wednesday and all the floors of the building including the cellar will be demolished,” the official said.

The conditions laid down in the tender calls for usage of latest equipment and the exercise done within four hours. All the damaged RCC slabs, beams, columns, masonry walls, doors, shutters, racks, windows, ventilators, are to be brought down. The task is to be taken up in coordination with Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services, GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) and the Police department.

Given the location of the structure, the officials pointed out , safety of people was of utmost priority and cordoning off the property from neighbouring properties with barricading to avoid dust, noise etc, would also be taken up. The entire debris would be transported to the construction and demolition plant.

On Tuesday too, GHMC’s EV&DM staff along with two vehicles were deployed at the site. The police personnel also continue to guard the site to ensure no one goes near the building which after examinations has been declared as unsafe.