Hyderabad: Software engineer ends life in fear of losing job

Hyderabad: A software employee died by suicide allegedly upset over losing his job, at Puppalguda in Manikonda, police said on Friday.
Vinod Kumar, an employee of a reputed software company in the city, was allegedly upset with the occupation stress and losing his job.
Vinod, hanged from the ceiling fan in his room, in the absence of his family members.
He was a native of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh and was married five years ago.
Narsingi police booked a case and are investigating.