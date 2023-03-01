Narsingi police book principal, staff for suicide of intermediate student

Tension prevailed when the family members, relatives and student organisations staged protest on the road in Narsingi and college premises demanding stringent action against the management.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:39 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Hyderabad: Following the suicide of S.Sathwik, an intermediate student due to allegedly harassment from teachers on Tuesday, the Narsingi police booked the principal and staff of a private college and took them into custody on Wednesday.

Case was booked against the college principal and admin and staff.

Sathwik was pursuing intermediate first year from a private college in Narsingi and staying in a hostel.

Around 10.30 pm, the boy allegedly hanged himself using a rope to the ceiling fan in the classroom.

On noticing it, the teenager was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The body is shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case is booked.