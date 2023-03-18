Hyderabad: Techie ends life after lover stops talking to him

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A software employee allegedly upset over the woman he was in love with not talking to him, died by suicide in a lodge in Chandanagar.

K.Akhil from Srinagar Colony in Patancheru and working for a software firm in Madhapur was reportedly in love with a woman from his office for some time.

However, a few days ago, following an argument between them, she stopped talking to Akhil and started avoiding.

Police said, Akhil checked into the lodge on Thursday, but did not come out of the room even till afternoon on Friday. The lodge staff grew suspicious and opened the door with their key and found him hanging from the ceiling fan. A note purportedly left by Akhil said he was upset over his lover not talking to him and ending his life.

The Chandanagar police are investigating.