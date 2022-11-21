Hyderabad: South Asia’s largest poultry event to be held at Hitex from Nov 23

Hyderabad: The 14th Poultry India Expo, billed as South Asia’s largest poultry event featuring around 370 companies including 99 global experts, will be held from November 23 to November 25 at Hitex, Madhapur, Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association (IPEMA) on Monday, said.

Ahead of the mega poultry event, a curtain raiser was held on Monday while a technical seminar on the sector is slated to be held on Tuesday, followed by the three-day mega poultry event from Wednesday.

The technical seminar will shed light on various factors that impacts the sector. More than 1,200 delegates from India, Africa, Europe, USA and SAARC nations will listen to the world’s finest minds who will speak on the latest scientific innovations in breeding, hygiene, nutrition, animal health, poultry equipment and marketing, IPEMA said.

Chakradhar Rao president, IPEMA appreciated the efforts of the State government towards the sector. “I am happy our government is determined to safeguard our sector so that we continue to produce world-class poultry meat and eggs. The poultry sector contributes significantly to the eradication of protein deficiency and malnutrition. It also generates employment to millions of people, especially women from rural India” he said.

Harshavardhan Reddy from the poultry said that, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao always stood for the poultry industry and after the formation of Telangana, subsidy on electricity and grains was given immediately.

Anil Dhumal, Director, IPEMA said that the main aim of Poultry India Expo is to help farmers keep abreast of the latest developments in management, animal health, nutrition, breeding, poultry farm equipment and new techniques in feed manufacturing and poultry production at an affordable cost.

E.Pradeep Rao, president, Telangana State Poultry Federation, G.ChandrashekarReddy, Zonal Chairman of National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC)- Hyderabad and others were present.