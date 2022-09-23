Hyderabad: World Tourism Day celebrations at Hitex on Sept 26

Published Date - 09:01 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Hyderabad: The World Tourism Day will be celebrated in a grand way on September 26 at Hitex, Madhapur with special concerts by Padmasri Kinnera Darshanam Mogulaiah and Indian Idol fame Shanmukha Priya.

The celebrations will commence from 10 am and will continue till 9 pm. Entry is free for visitors.

The State government was making elaborate arrangements for celebrating World Tourism Day. Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud will be the chief guest for celebrations, Tourism Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania said after a meeting with department officials on Friday.

During the meeting, he said a Biryani Food Festival with 75 different varieties would be organized at the venue as part of the celebrations. In addition to this, there would a handlooms and handicrafts expo as well. In the evening, there would be cultural shows and Padmasri Kinnera Mogulaiah and Indian Idol fame Shanmukha Priya would perform live, he said.