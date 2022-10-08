Hyderabad: Indian Ice-Cream Expo from tomorrow

Sudhir Shah, IICMA president.

Hyderabad: Industry body Indian Ice Cream Manufacturers’ Association (IICMA) is organising the Indian Ice-Cream Expo 2022 from October 10 to 12 at Hitex. It will showcase ice cream and cone machines, printing and packaging materials, flavours, fragrances and colours, food ingredients, and others. Sudhir Shah, IICMA president and managing director of Scoops Ice Cream (Hyderabad) tells B Krishna Mohan about the ice cream industry.

Consumption

Consuming ice cream or gelato has evolved to be an activity related to relaxation and enjoyment. Many are coming out with their family members and friends for eating ice cream in the evenings or even after dinner.

Flavours

People are exploring new flavours. New flavours that are trending include a varieties of chocolate, salted caramel, cookie dough, peanut butter, dragon fruit, Indian sitaphal, tender coconut, lemon cola, coffee walnut and others.

Health concerns

Ice cream is a product for all age groups. For those who worry about sugar levels, sugar-free ice cream is available. For those who prefer fewer calories, ice creams with low fat and low sugar are also available. Also, there are high protein variants for the young seeking a protein supplement.

Packaging

There is continuous development in packaging. Now, self-locking tamper-proof packaging is trending. They are sealed at the manufacturing units for the customers to open them. These plastic containers are recyclable. Multiple packaging options involve packing spoons and sauces too.

Volume

The ice cream market in India reached a value of Rs 165,20 crore in 2021 and is expected to reach Rs 43,620 crore by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 17.6% during 2022-2027.

Brands

Indian ice cream market has some national brands that sell across the country. Some semi-national brands have present in two to five States but are most popular in their home States. Then there are some local brands, which are limited to a few cities. They are not capable of producing in bulk quantities.

However, they have good acceptance locally. Regional brands are getting suitable growth in their existing territory as they cater to the exact needs and have continuous connections with the customers. Many investments in this sector are coming to Telangana.