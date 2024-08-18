Hyderabad: Splash and swing into creativity with Pendulum art

18 August 2024

Hyderabad: Bringing together the laws of physics and the beauty of abstract art, a one-of-its-kind Motion Art Studio has opened its doors in Hyderabad’s Financial District. Touted to be the first such studio in India, participants of all ages can here create dynamic masterpieces using the tools of motion—pendulums, spinning stations, and the laws of gravity.

The brainchild of Srivalli, a former Amazon employee, Motion Art Studio is inspired by a personal experience abroad. “I have no association with art. I don’t even know how to hold a paintbrush,” Srivalli candidly shares.

“But during a trip overseas, I encountered this kind of art and was captivated by the idea of creating something beautiful out of chaos. It sparked a desire in me to bring that same experience back to Hyderabad, where people can embrace creativity without the constraints of traditional art forms.”

Since its inauguration last week, Motion Art Studio has been inviting people to discover the joy of creating abstract art in a truly immersive environment.

The concept is simple yet exhilarating: fill squeeze bottles and trays with vibrant tempera paints, suspend them from pendulums, or place them on rotating spinners, and watch as the natural forces of motion transform your canvas into a stunning work of art.

The results are as varied as the techniques—mathematically precise ellipses, energetic splashes, and zany lines that speak volumes without words.

Open daily from 10 am to 10 pm, the studio offers hour-long sessions tailored to everyone—from children to adults, and from solo creators to couples and groups. Each session encourages participants to let go of traditional ideas about art and instead, let gravity and motion take control.

A basic package includes a large canvas, five tempera paints, a spinner station, and a variety of tools such as pendulums, trays, and brushes.

The studio’s inclusive atmosphere and focus on experimentation make it an ideal spot for team-building events, family outings, or a memorable date night. “Getting messy has never been so much fun!” said Manasa, a participant who shared her experience.

The studio also offers special packages for couples, parents and children, and groups and for celebrations such as birthdays, team-building event, or simply to unwind.

Participants can also explore kinetic 3D sculptures, adding an extra dimension to their creative process. Slots can be book through Instagram page: @motionartstudio