Hyderabad –Srisailam road cum river cruise tour to resume on November 14

By | Published: 6:46 pm

Nalgonda: The Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam road-cum-river cruise package tour will resume from November 14.

Nagarjuna Sagar Boating Unit Manager Hari Babu said as per the instructions from the Tourism Development Corporation, the package tour will begin at 10 am on November 14 at Nagarjuna Sagar. As a part of the package, tourists would be brought to Nagarjuna Sagar from Hyderabad by bus from, where they will take a service to Srisailam. In the return journey, the tourists will be taken to Hyderabad from Srisailam by bus. The tariff for the package is Rs 3,050 for adults and Rs 2,450 per child . The tariff for one-way of cruise travel ie from Nagarjuna Sagar to Srisaliam and Srishaliam to Nagarjuna Sagar would be Rs 1,000 per adult and Rs 800 per child.

For more details, interested persons can contact the Reservation Information Counter in Hyderabad on phone no. 9848540371 or Nagarjuna Sagar Launch Unit Manager on phone number 7997951023. Tickets can also be booked online through the website “http://www.tstdc.in”www.tstdc.in”.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .