Hyderabad: SRPC Chairman stresses on using latest automation techniques

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: Southern Region Power Committee (SRPC) Chairman and TS GENCO CMD D Prabhakar Rao stressed on the need for adopting latest automation techniques in Load- Generation Balance for effective economic operations and to avoid possible human errors.

Bringing in newer technologies, process automation, innovation and creativity were essential for foolproof grid stability, he said while addressing at the 42nd Southern Region Power Committee meeting held at Bengaluru on Saturday.

Presiding over the meeting, the SPRC Chairman stated while the entire nation was facing critical power crisis, Southern States were able to counter the challenges effectively, besides meeting the all-time high peak demand of 60,876 MW (April, 2022).

The Southern Region handled huge demand very effectively with minimum deviations. The region also strived hard to extend quality and reliable power to all categories of consumers to the maximum extent possible, he said.

Despite facing many constraints, all constituents of Southern Region met their respective peak demands. Tamil Nadu met 17,563 MW, Karnataka recorded 14,818 MW, Telangana touched 14,160 MW, Andhra Pradesh met 12,293 MW, Kerala recorded 4,385 MW and Pondicherry met 467MW (during different months of 2021-22).

Corona pandemic affected all sections and power sector was no exception. Several generation, transmission and distribution projects had slowed down and adversely affected financials of power sector, he explained.

The SRPC Chairman said despite facing tough challenges on several fronts, the installed capacity of Southern Region increased from 1,15,165 MW (March 31, 2021) to 1,18,313 MW (March 31, 2022) with capacity addition of 3,148MW during last financial year.

Southern Region was having 30 per cent of the country’s installed capacity and 27 per cent of country’s energy consumption. Simultaneously, the transmission network in the Southern Region has been further strengthened for effective evacuation of power and 400KV lines to an extent of 1,862 circuit kms were commissioned in the region during last financial year.

SRPC Member Secretary Asit Singh, representatives from all Southern States and union Territory Pondicherry and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

