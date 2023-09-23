Hyderabad: St Francis College conducts 43rd Convocation ceremony

Hyderabad: St. Francis College for Women hosted its 43rd Convocation ceremony on Saturday in their campus at Begumpet. A total of 926 students received their Graduation Certificates from Prof. R. Limbadri, Chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education and the Principal, Dr. Uma Joseph.

The college presented 53 gold medals to the students of 2020 – ’23 (UG batch) and 2021 – ’23 (PG batch), for their academic achievements. Gudipudi Sai Priya, a Graduate of B.COM (H) stream bagged four gold medals in all the subjects or languages.

Prof. R. Limbadri, appreciated the management for the demand the college has in terms of admission due to its various courses and programmes, imparting quality education, discipline and values.

Dr Uma Joseph congratulated the students for their achievements and appreciated their resilience to adapt to the online classes, the new normal due to COVID-19.