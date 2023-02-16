Hyderabad: St Francis College for Women celebrates its college day

Published Date - 04:40 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, celebrated its college day and awarded Founder Prizes, 23 gold medals, 14 trophies to students for their achievements for the academic sessions of 2022-2023 for UG and PG.

The medals and the certificates were presented by chief guest, Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, who in his address said, “It’s the motivation, enthusiasm of the students to ensure St. Francis College for Women is the best institution in India and is a very unique one.”

Dr. Sr Sandra Horta, principal of the college, distributed trophies to the students on the occasion and the event concluded with folk dances from Telangana.