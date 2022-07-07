Hyderabad start-up BBETTER to sponsor 100 Indian athletes

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based healthcare start-up BBETTER started a campaign ‘#Khelengebehetar’ to sponsor sports nutrition for 100 Indian athletes in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh launched the campaign officially in their headquarters. The company shortlisted 100 athletes to provide a monthly subscription of their chosen nutrition supplements from various sports like badminton, powerlifting, paralympic sports, boxing and football among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Andrew Fleming said, “Upcoming athletes face a lot of challenges and it is welcoming to see an initiative from BBETTER to address one of these challenges. Access to high quality nutrition will have a positive impact on the Indian sports fraternity.”

Arati Patil, an international para-badminton player said, “Coming from humble beginnings, information as well as access to nutrition supplements is limited. Nutrition plays an important role in every athlete’s journey. This initiative will have a significant impact on the careers of the budding athletes, and I am happy to be a part.”

Srikanth CH, Founder and CEO of BBETTER said, “We thank Dr Andrew Fleming for launching our #KhelengeBehetar campaign that supports Indian athletes with nutrition sponsorship. The sponsorship is sure to boost the morale and performance of Indian athletes and will help them achieve more laurels for the country.”

In the programme, every athlete would receive a monthly subscription of their chosen supplements. This is BBETTER’s first step, reaching out to such athletes who hold the potential to break records when given the opportunity.

Raju Vanapala, CEO of Way2News, Prithvi Chaitanya, Head of Partnerships at T Hub, Ajay Sakhamuri, Founder of MyClassBoard and others present in the event.