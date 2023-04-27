Hyderabad startup launches air ambulance services

Hyderabad startup RED.Health's service has state-of-the-art medical technology and is staffed by highly qualified critical care professionals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:17 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hyderabad: City-based startup RED.Health has announced the launch of its air ambulance service, which is now available in Hyderabad and over 550 other cities in India.

The startup has said that its air ambulance services are equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology and staffed by highly qualified critical care professionals, and the fleet comprises eight specialised aircraft that can evacuate patients from any terrain or geography of the nation quickly and efficiently.

Apart from air transfer for medical emergencies, the RED Air Guardian also ensures surface transport to and from the airport. The startup manages more than 25 aircrafts parked on airports across India and over 10 aircraft parked in different parts of the world to cater to overseas air evacuation.

While the company is accessible to most parts of India, it actively does air evacuations from cities like Raipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and parts of Middle Eastern countries like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, and Doha.

Prabhdeep Singh, Founder & CEO, RED.Health said, “At RED.Health, we take pride in reaching the patient in just 15 minutes. Taking a step forward, we are now equipped to save more and more lives in parts of the country where specialised or robust medical facilities are unavailable. Our Air Ambulance service can assist patients who need to be transferred long distance in case of emergency to a specialised medical facility.”

RED AIR Guardian now has the ability to use helicopters to transport patients from challenging and inaccessible areas and perform services like repatriation, bed to bed transfer, airport to airport transfer, rural evacuation, and remote evacuation even without having access to the airports.

The startup has partnered with over 100 hospitals and 70 enterprises and is looking to expand to more than 600 cities and towns in the country by the end of this year.