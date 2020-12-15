Hyderabad: Strict action against individuals who impersonate as qualified doctors

The directions from DPH&FW came in the wake of a spate of complaints on the prevalence of quackery and untrained individuals impersonating doctors

Hyderabad: The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPH&FW) Dr G Srinivasa Rao directed District Medical and Health Officers of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medak districts to take action on individuals who impersonate as qualified doctors by producing forged documents.

The DPH&FW directed for inspections in private healthcare establishments in the three districts to verify the claims related to qualification by the practising doctors, especially, those operating small and medium-sized clinics and nursing homes. The senior public health official has also directed the health officials to take strict action against hospitals that were functioning in violation of the Clinical Establishment Act and submit the action taken report at the earliest.

