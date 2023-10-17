Hyderabad student dies in United States

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:06 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman from Hyderabad died in a road accident in Kansas, United States, two days ago.

Pratiksha Kunwar (22), a resident of Narayanguda was pursuing MBA from Wichita State University in Kansas. According to local reports there, the accident happened at around 7 pm Sunday at 21st Street North and 391st Street West, just southeast of the lake when an eastbound Nissan Sentra failed to halt at the stop sign and collided with a northbound Chevy Tahoe.

“A passenger in the Nissan, Pratiksha Kunwar, died at a local hospital. The 22-year-old man driving the car was hospitalized, and two more passengers were released at the scene. The 36-year-old Cheney man driving the Tahoe and his two passengers, ages 2 and 3, were treated for minor injuries,” the reports stated.

Amjedullah Khan, spokesperson, MBT party, met the family members of the victim at their house on Tuesday. He appealed to the Minister of External Affairs, Dr S.Jaishankar and Telangana Minister for MA&UD, KT Rama Rao to communicate with the Indian authorities in Washington DC and help in bringing the mortal remains to the city at the earliest.