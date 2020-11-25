Hyderabad: Students’ organisations lodge complaint against Tejasvi Surya

In their complaint, SFI and Progress Democratic Front of India (PDSU) demanded the police book a case against Surya for gate-crashing into the campus

Published: 10:16 pm

Hyderabad: Members of various students’ organisations on Wednesday lodged a complaint at the Osmania University police station against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for allegedly barging into the campus and flouting the Covid-19 norms.

In their complaint, Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Progress Democratic Front of India (PDSU) demanded the police book a case against Surya for gate-crashing into the campus.

They complained that on the pretext of paying tributes to Telangana martyrs, Surya tried to instigate communal trouble through his provocative speeches. The police took the complaint and made a General Diary entry and sought legal opinion.

