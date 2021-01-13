Hyderabad: Suchitra Academy students to set up their online store

They also learned how drastically technology has changed the way people trade and leverage it to their advantage, especially under current circumstances

Hyderabad: As part of project-based learning on ‘How to become an entrepreneur’, students of grades IV to VI in Suchitra Academy are geared up to set up their online store. To understand the concept better, they had a guest lecture on ‘A-Z of online selling’. Through this lecture, students got to know the process of setting up an online store right from the formulation of the idea to how one can deliver a product.

They also learned how drastically technology has changed the way people trade and leverage it to their advantage, especially under current circumstances. At the end of the lecture, the students had a chance to get their questions related to online retail answered, a press release said. The students and their hard work can be encouraged with the link: https://sites.google.com/view/tribalmela/home.

