Hyderabad surpasses Bengaluru on Hurun India Rich List 2024, secures third spot with 18 billionaires

According to the report released, Hyderabad is home to 18 billionaires, with a total of 104 ultra-wealthy individuals. The list of billionaires in Hyderabad is led by Murali Divi and Family with a wealth of Rs.76,100 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 05:24 PM

Photo- X

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has made a significant mark on the Hurun India Rich List 2024, securing a spot among the top 10 Indian cities.

With 17 entrants, the city has pipped Bengaluru for the first time to feature at the third spot on the rich list, with Mumbai and New Delhi taking the top two positions in terms of new additions

According to the report released on Thursday, Hyderabad is home to 18 billionaires, with a total of 104 ultra-wealthy individuals. The list of billionaires in Hyderabad is led by Murali Divi and Family with a wealth of Rs.76,100 crore.

Among the top 100 richest people in India, Hyderabad also boasts P Pitchi Reddy, who has Rs.54,800 crore, PV Krishna Reddy with Rs.52,700 crores, and B. Parthasaradhi Reddy and Family with Rs.29,900 crore.

On a national scale, the Hurun list recorded 1,539 ultra-wealthy individuals, marking a significant increase of 220 from the previous year. The number of billionaires in India has surged by 29 per cent, crossing the 300 mark for the first time and reaching 334 billionaires.

The cumulative wealth of these billionaires stands at Rs.159 lakh crore, with a new billionaire being added every five days last year.

Mumbai tops the list with the highest number of billionaires, housing 92, with Mukesh Ambani and Family leading the wealth charts. New Delhi follows in second place with 68 billionaires, reaffirming its status as a key wealth hub in India.