Hyderabad techie alleges rape by assistant director who promised movie roles

The 30-year-old woman from Puppalaguda complained against the suspect Siddharth Varma, who works at an assistant director in the Telugu film industry.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 August 2024, 09:34 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman software employee approached the Narsingi police alleging she was raped by an assistant director who promised her roles in movies.

According to the police, Siddharth Varma lured the victim with promises of securing film opportunities. Trusting him, she agreed to meet him. However, Siddharth took advantage of the situation and raped her.

Based on the woman’s complaint, a case of rape and cheating was booked and efforts are on to nab the suspect.