Hyderabad: Teenaged boy administered anesthesia for surgery dies

Hyderabad: A 13 year-old boy died reportedly after he was administered anesthesia ahead of surgery at a super-speciality eye care centre here in the city.

Prashanth Reddy, a resident of Allwyn Colony in Kukatpally was suffering from cataract in the eye and was taken to Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital. The boy was undergoing an eye procedure when his health condition worsened, prompting the hospital authorities to shift him to a children’s hospital in Banjara Hills, where he breathed his last on Tuesday.

Prashanth’s father Ganapati Reddy raised suspicion over his son’s death and lodged a complaint with Punjagutta police seeking investigation into the cause of death.

Meanwhile, management of Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital said they were saddened by the incident and added, “during the procedure of starting to administer anesthesia, the patient’s general condition became unstable, following which all immediate resuscitation measures were carried out by Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital. The patient was promptly shifted to one of the best paediatric ICU centres in the city for further treatment, so that expert doctors and technicians could administer highest quality care to the patient. We are extending all possible cooperation and care to the family of the patient.”

