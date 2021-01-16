Hyderabad: Teenager held for murder at Mangalhat

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police solved the murder case of Mohammed Chand (20), a labourer from Bihar, who was brutally killed in the market on Wednesday and arrested a teenager in connection with the killing on Saturday.

Previous enmity led to murder, police said. The victim, who worked at a grocery store in Mangalhat market, lived on the footpath and recently became friend with the suspect, Mohd Azghar Qureshi (19), a butcher from Habeebnagar.

According to the police, for the last two months, the two moved closely and had liquor parties. Last week, they had a fight while having a drink at Jiyaguda. On Sunday, Chand again picked up a fight with Azghar and abused and assaulted him.

“While they were fighting, a shopkeeper from the market intervened and pacified them. Chand shouted at him saying he would show his power if the former was seen in the market again,” police said. Azghar, who stayed back in his house for two days, took his butcher’s knife on Wednesday and went to the Mangalhat market with the intention of attacking Chand.

“On seeing the victim, he pounced on him and stabbed him multiple times on his chest and other parts resulting in his death,” police said.

The Mangalhat police caught Azghar from Mallepally, after which he was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

