Hyderabad: Teenager jailed for pedestrian’s death

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: A local court on Friday sentenced a teenager to one year of imprisonment in a fatal road crash case resulting in the death of an elderly man in 2018 at Yacharam.

The convicted person, N.Vinod (19), is a resident of Enekindi Thanda of Ayyavariguda in Yacharam mandal. In September 2018, Vinod who drove his bike in a rash manner hit the victim M. Ramulu (60), who was walking on the road. He died on the spot.

The Yacharam police booked a case and arrested Vinod. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team in securing the conviction.