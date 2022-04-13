Hyderabad: Teenager makes hoax bomb call to test cops, nabbed

Hyderabad: Police forces swung into action after an anonymous call saying that explosives were planted in a train bound from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai on Wednesday morning. Even as tension mounted over a couple of hours, the call was traced to a teenager, who said he was “testing the alertness of the police”.

Earlier, security agencies went into a tizzy after the call was made to the Government Railway Police around 10.30am. Immediately, the Railway Police along with local police carried out bomb disposal checks in trains with the help of dog squads.

Officials even stopped the Visakhapatnam – Lokmanya Tilak train at Kazipet in Warangal and also the Konark Express at Cherlapally on the city outskirts and carried out thorough checks in the compartments for explosives. They checked all objects that appeared suspicious. However, nothing was found.

By this time, joint efforts with the local police saw the call being traced to Bahadurpally. Railway officials identified the caller as T.Karthik (19), a resident of Sriram Nagar Colony in Gandimaisamma of Bahadurpally. He was apprehended with the help of the local police and handed over to the Government Railway Police.

During interrogation, Karthik said he had made the hoax call to “see the response of the police department”, a ‘test’ that will now see him face legal action.

