Hyderabad temperatures breach 40°C mark

According to TSDPS, Saroornagar recorded Wednesday’s highest temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Bandlaguda and Manikonda (40) and Narayanguda (39.9)

By | Published: 10:07 pm 10:42 pm

Hyderabad: The dreaded forties are here. Giving more than clear indications of a severe summer ahead, day temperatures across the State have shot beyond 40 degrees Celsius, with the capital city too starting to wilt under the scorching sun.

According to the data from regional weather stations of the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Saroornagar recorded Wednesday’s highest temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Bandlaguda and Manikonda (40) and Narayanguda (39.9). These, officials said, indicated the possible severity of the summer in April and May. The highest temperature recorded in March 2020 was 37.2 degrees Celsius.

The nights too have become sultry, with Tuesday night recording a minimum temperature of 23.3 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees above normal. Officials of the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, said the temperatures are all set to go higher in April. Summer is likely to peak in May with the temperatures to be in the range of 43 to 45 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad, they said.

Elsewhere in the State, the situation is already turning worse with temperatures crossing 43 degrees Celsius. Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Khammam districts recorded 43 degrees Celsius while Suryapet and Nalgonda registered 42 degrees Celsius. Komaram Bheem Asifabad recorded the highest in the last 24 hours with 42.8 degrees Celsius.

The next one week, according to IMD officials, could see maximum temperatures hovering around 40 to 41 degrees while minimum temperatures could further rise to be around 25 to 26 degrees.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .