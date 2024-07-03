GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata makes surprise inspection on sanitation in Hyderabad

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata inspected sanitation at Narayanguda cross-road and directed the zonal commissioner to complete the process of allotment of spaces at the market building constructed there.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 July 2024, 07:22 PM

Hyderabad: Amrapali Kata, who recently took over as Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), made a surprise visit to several areas of the city on Wednesday to inspect sanitation.

During the visit, Amrapali spoke to the driver of the RFC vehicle at Shankar Mutt and inquired the details on the garbage removal and interacted with a student and explained the need to keep the surroundings neat and clean.