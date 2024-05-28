Hyderabad: TGDA demands new Osmania General Hospital building

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 05:10 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGDA) on Tuesday demanded that the State government take a firm decision and expedite the pending issue of construction of a new Osmania General Hospital (OGH) building.

In a round-table-conference, organised by TGDA at OGH, senior doctors said the issue of new building for OGH has been pending for a decade and it is high time that the ent State government takes a firm decision, keeping in mind the interests of the local patients and healthcare workers.

The TGDA said that the State government has to quickly identify nearby alternative sites where the new OGH building can be constructed. “If it is not possible to take-up construction of the new hospital complex within the existing OGH campus, due to the presence of the heritage building, then nearby alternative sites must be quickly identified. This issue should not be postponed anymore,” said TGDA founder president, Dr B Ramesh.

The senior doctors said that a total of 40-acre of land is available to the State government for construction of a new OGH building. For the past few years, the TGDA on its part has been proposing alternative areas, which are located near to OGH for a new building.

“There is Chanchalguda jail, where a new hospital can be constructed. There is a precedence because there was a jail where the present-day Gandhi Hospital at Musheerabad has been constructed. Apart from Chanchalguda jail, there is a huge printing press nearby, which is defunct now. Then there is a 30-acre land at Goshamahal stadium and nearby police quarters where ample space of available for constructing a huge hospital complex,” the TGDA members demanded.

The round table conference was attended by Prof Kodandaram, former MP, Azia Pasha and senior and present members of TGDA and OMC alumni association.