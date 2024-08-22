Hyderabad: TGSPDCL officer in ACB net for accepting bribe of Rs. 18,000

T Ram Mohan, DE (Technical), working at Superintendent Engineer (Operations) Saroornagar, Ranga Reddy district had demanded the amount from a person ‘to process his application and forward the file pertaining to shifting of a transformer

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Thursday caught an official of TGSPDCL red handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 18,000 from a person for undertaking official work.

T Ram Mohan, DE (Technical), working at Superintendent Engineer (Operations) Saroornagar, Ranga Reddy district had demanded the amount from a person ‘to process his application and forward the file pertaining to shifting of a transformer, stated ACB in a press release.

The amount was recovered from the house of the officer. He is arrested and produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Hyderabad. The investigation is going on.