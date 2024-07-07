Hyderabad: TGSRTC introduces new bus routes, services to IT Corridor

Hyderabad: The Information Technology Corridor of the city in the last few months has got several new bus routes and services to ease the traffic woes of software employees and others in the vicinity.

In view of the increasing traffic in the western corridor and hoping to draw closer to IT professionals, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has introduced several new bus routes over the last six months. This followed several surveys across metro stations and bus stations and work places in these parts of the city to understand travel patterns, demand, requirements and solutions.

As part of the plan, one of the most popular and important routes to be introduced was the Miyapur to Narsingi route via Allwyn ‘x’ road, Kothaguda and Gachibowli. The buses which are being operated in the route with an average of 15-minute frequency, caters to the software employees who reside in Miyapur, BHEL, Hafeezpet and surroundings to reach Gachibowli and Narsingi.

Also, realizing that locations such as Bachupally, Pragathi Nagar and Miyapur have good commuter potential, more buses were added on routes connecting them.

RTC officials introduced air-conditioned bus services on other routes connecting Bachupally and Waverock via JNTU and Mindspace and other routes like Mehdipatnam to Gopanpally via Nanakramguda, Wipro and vicinities. These AC buses were deployed following continuous demand from the bus users.

The main challenge for these regions is the user preference with the RTC having to withstand tough competition from cab and auto-rickshaw, metro and bike rental agencies, as commuters instead of waiting for a bus, just book the next alternate transport available on the route.

For the convenience of women passengers for their hassle free journey during office hours, exclusive Metro Express Ladies Special buses are operated from JNTU to Waverock. These services proceed via Forum Mall, Hitec City, Mindspace, Raidurg, Bio-Diversity Park, Gachibowli ‘X’ road, Indira Nagar, IIT ‘X’ road, Wipro Circle and ICICI Towers.

On the other hand, TGSRTC has started bus services called ‘Cyber Liners’ (mini buses) to the newly-opened US consulate from Raidurg metro station while also linking the station to DLF, Waverock and GAR. These Vajra AC mini buses are stationed at the metro stations in the IT Corridor to drive employees to their offices, as part of the last mile connectivity.