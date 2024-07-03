RTC conducts commuter survey from IT employees; submit your responses here

RTC officials said based on the outcome of the survey, appropriate decisions will be taken on improving the current routes, increasing frequency of services and issues like better accessibility will be addressed.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 July 2024, 06:37 PM

Tsrtc 3

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is conducting a commuter survey aimed at seeking inputs from the IT employees in the city.

RTC officials said based on the outcome of the survey, appropriate decisions will be taken on improving the current routes, increasing frequency of services and issues like better accessibility will be addressed.

Also Read Assaulters of employees will be booked under new laws: TGSRTC

“There are plans to revamp the commute. Depending on the survey, special bus services will be operated in the IT Corridor. All those working or regularly commute in buses to reach the companies in the IT corridor are requested to take the short survey which will only take a few minutes,” said a senior RTC official.

To take the quick survey or feedback click on – https:forms.gle/xRDzRE9okY8e9ZVm8