Hyderabad: Thieves decamp with gold and sliver in Jawaharnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons broke into a house at Jawaharnagar on Saturday night and decamped with gold and silver ornaments.

According to the police, the house owner C Padmaja, had gone to work after locking the house in the day. She returned late in the night and found that the lock of the main door was broken. When she got inside the house, Padmaja found the cupboard open and her belongings scattered around in the rooms.

On a complaint, the Jawaharnagar police reached the spot. “The burglar gained entry after breaking the lock on the main door and collected gold and silver ornaments,” said Jawaharnagar police. The clues teams visited the scene of offence and collected fingerprints and other material.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .