Hyderabad: Police arrests two burglars; 23 tolas of gold and cash recovered

According to the police, the duo travelled to the city from East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh in their car and moved into the colonies in the night.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 July 2024, 08:15 PM

Representational Photo

Hyderabad: Two burglars who moved around in a car to commit offences and broke into houses in the city were arrested by the Hayathnagar police on Tuesday. The police recovered 23 tolas of gold, Rs. 2 lakh cash, a phone and seized a Toyoto Glanza car from them.

The arrested persons are Shaik Azeez (38) and Pathiwada Lovaraju (30), both natives of East Godavari.

According to the police, the duo travelled to the city from East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh in their car and moved into the colonies in the night. After identifying houses that are locked, Azeez and Lovaraju broke the door locks and entered into the house and took away valuables.

On June 27, the duo had committed burglary at a house in Hayathnagar and took away gold ornaments, and other valuables.

A case was registered and they were tracked down, said DCP L B Nagar, Ch Praveen Kumar.

Both of them were previously involved in similar offences. The police produced them before the court and remanded.