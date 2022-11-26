| Hyderabad Three Day Sports Meet For Persons With Disabilities From Nov 29

Hyderabad: Three-day sports meet for Persons with Disabilities from Nov 29

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Department for Welfare of Disabled and Senior Citizens is organizing a sports meet for persons with disabilities from November 29

Hyderabad: As part of the annual observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) on December 3, Department for Welfare of Disabled and Senior Citizens is organizing a sports meet for persons with disabilities from November 29 to December 1 at Lal Bahadur Stadium.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, about 1000 persons with disabilities are expected to take part in the three-day sports meet.

Besides, a disability awareness walk would be organized from Peoples’ Plaza to PV Narasimha Rao statue at Necklace Road on December 2, in which over 800 people would participate. Welfare minister Koppula Eshwar would flag off the walk at 7 am.

Apart from this on December 3 a state level programme would be organized to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Ravindra Bharathi.

Home Minister Mohammad Mahamood Ali, Welfare minister Koppula Eshwar, Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud would attend the inaugural function of the sports meet on November 29.

PWDs