Special arrangements for PwDs at police stations: Kothagudem SP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:54 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Wheelchair and a ramp made available at the SP’s office in Kothagudem for the convenience of PwDs.

Kothagudem: The district police have been making special arrangements at police stations for the convenience of persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Superintendent of Police Dr.Vineeth G in a statement here on Monday informed that facilities like wheelchairs and ramps would be made available in every police station in the district so that PwDs could easily enter the police stations to take their problems to the notice of the officers.

To this extent, instructions have been issued to all the officers to make arrangements in all police stations, he said, adding that wheelchairs were made available and a ramp was already built at the SP’s office in Kothagudem.