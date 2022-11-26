Two day special electoral enrollment drive begins in Telangana

State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj stated that the Booth Level Officers would be available at the respective polling booths on both days from 10 am to help eligible voters enrol themselves in the electoral list.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Hyderabad: The two day special electoral enrollment drive began on Saturday in all the 34,891 polling stations in the State. Over 50,000 applications were received throughout the State on day one. The State Election Commission is organising special electoral enrolment drive on November 26, 27 and December 3, 4.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj stated that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would be available at the respective polling booths on both days from 10 am to help eligible voters enrol themselves in the electoral list. As part of the special campaign enrolment of first time voters, persons with disabilities and members of transgender communities would be given preference, he informed.

The CEO stated that he visited a few polling stations in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) jurisdiction and supervised the enrolment process. Even joint CEO visited a few polling stations in Mulug and Bhupalpally districts and interacted with Block Level Officers to ensure smooth conduct of enrolment process and clarify doubts, he said.

He said that in about 1,700 colleges, Election Literacy Clubs (ELC) have been set up and campus ambassadors have been identified to help enrol those who will turn 18 in 2023. He further stated that in all the districts E-roll observers have been appointed by Election Commission of India (ECI) for overlooking the various activities of the ongoing special drive. All the eligible voters could also visit www.nvsp.in and enrol themselves in the electoral list, he informed.