Hyderabad: Three houses sealed for storing PDS rice, gutkha

Published: 8:26 pm

Hyderabad: The Balapur police sealed three houses that were being used for illegally storing Public Distribution System rice and also manufacturing gutkha here on Sunday. The premises were sealed after securing an order under section 133 of the CrPC from the Tahsildar, police said.

While two houses, one each at New Babanagar in Shaheen Nagar and Errakunta were seized for illegally storing PDS rice and supplying to dealers in neighbouring States, one premises at Bismillah Colony in Shaheen Nagar was seized for being used to illegally store huge quantities of gutkha and other tobacco products.

