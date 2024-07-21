Hyderabad: Three in a family electrocuted at Czech Colony in Sanathnagar

The occupants of other flats in the building suspected something untoward happened when the victims did not come out of the flat on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 July 2024, 09:02 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Three members of a family are suspected to have been electrocuted in an apartment at Sanathnagar on Sunday. The incident happened at Akruti Apartments in Czech colony, Sanathnagar. The victims have been identified as P Venkatesh (54) Madhavi (50) and Hari (30).

According to the police, one of the family member from the trio might have got electrocuted and the remaining members might have rushed to rescue the victim and in turn they too got electrocuted.

After attempts to reach out to them failed, the residents broke the door and found the bodies in the bathroom. The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination to Gandhi Hospital.