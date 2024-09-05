Three teachers from Telangana receive National Teachers’ Award

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 September 2024, 08:31 PM

Hyderabad: Three teachers from Telangana received National Teachers’ Award on the occasion of Teachers’ Day function organized in New Delhi on Thursday.

ZPSS Thirumalayapalem, Khammam, biology teacher Prabhakar Reddy Pesara, ZPHS Dammannapet, Rajanna-Siricilla, physical science teacher Thaduri Sampath Kumar and Government Degree College for Women, Begumpet, Telugu department head and associate professor Dr. Mrudula Nandavaram received the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

This time, a total of 66 teachers with 50 in school education and 16 in higher education from across the country were presented the award, which comprises certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs. 50,000 and a silver medal.

Meanwhile, the State government also presented State Teacher Awards to 150 teachers of various schools, colleges and universities.

Participating in the event held at Ravindra Bharathi, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced free power supply to government educational institutions and said the scheme would benefit 27,862 government schools in the State.

Stating that the government had already notified 11,062 teacher vacancies, he said notification for another 6,000 vacancies was in the pipeline.

Shri Pesara Prabhakar Reddy, a Biological Science teacher at ZPHS Thirumalayapalem, Khammam District, Telangana, has dedicated 28 years to advancing education, especially in rural areas. He has utilized innovative teaching methods and ICT tools to boost student engagement and… pic.twitter.com/wOYtbSzBzp — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) September 5, 2024

Shri T. Sampath Kumar, a dedicated School Assistant in Physical Science at ZPHS Dammannapet, Sircilla District, Telangana, has spent 22 years empowering rural students. His initiatives, such as AVISHKAR TALKS and Innovative Yathri, have introduced cutting-edge technology and… pic.twitter.com/ijWiNYjQxB — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) September 5, 2024

Dr. Mrudula Nandavaram from Telangana, with 34 years of experience, serves as the Associate Professor and Head of the Telugu Department at Government Degree College for Women, Begumpet, Hyderabad. Her student-centric approach, refined over years of work in rural areas, supports… pic.twitter.com/C2YIUnIehm — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) September 5, 2024