Hyderabad: Three including two medicos from Osmania Medical College held for selling ganja

Two junior doctors, K Manikandan and V Aravind, and another 10 medical students were purchasing the ganja from the suspect Suresh and regularly consuming, said DSP TGANB, K Narsing Rao.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 07:22 PM

Hyderabad: Three persons including two junior doctors studying at Osmania Medical College were arrested by the Sultan Bazaar police and Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) team for allegedly selling and consuming ganja.

According to the police, Suresh Singh alias Tinki, (38), a resident of Dhoolpet, who is previously involved in five NDPS cases was procuring the marijuana from one Pankaj Singh, of Dhoolpet and selling to customers.

On information, the TGANB team and Sultan Bazaar police caught the trio and recovered 80 grams of ganja and two mobile phones. “So far we have identified four medical students who are addicted to marijuana. Investigation is in progress to identify the others who are using it,” said the official.