Hyderabad: Three killed after car rams container on ORR

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons, including two women, were killed in a road accident on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Shameerpet on Sunday night. The victims were identified as Karunakar (46), Sarala (38) and Sandhya (30). According to the police, the family who are residents of Uppal in the city were returning after attending a function at Gajwel when their car rammed a container on the ORR.

“Due to the impact of the collision, the car went under the container and got crushed. All the three persons died on the spot,” said S Santosham, SHO Shameerpet police station. On information, police reached the spot and pulled out the bodies and shifted to the mortuary for postmortem examination. A case was registered by the police.