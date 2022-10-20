Hyderabad: Three metro stations get platinum rating from IGBC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:34 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

(File Photo). The platinum rating of IGBC was announced on Thursday during the three-day IGBC Green Building Congress 2022, being organised in Hyderabad by IGBC.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail has been awarded IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) Green MRTS Certification with the highest platinum rating under elevated stations category for its three additional metro stations in Durgam Cheruvu, Punjagutta and LB Nagar.

The MD and CEO, L&TMRHL, KVB Reddy received the IGBC Platinum Certificate for the three stations at the IGBC Projects Award ceremony organised as part of the IGBC Green Building Congress-2022. With this Hyderabad Metro Rail has 23 metro stations certified with the IGBC Platinum rating, a press release said.

The certification is part of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Green Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) rating to encourage green concepts in the design, construction & operation of all new Rail based MRTS projects.

Speaking on the occasion, KVB Reddy said “We are grateful to IGBC for auditing the metro stations and validating our efforts to develop green infrastructure in line with our commitment to providing a sustainable mode of the mass transportation system. This achievement resonates with the green commitment of the City of Hyderabad, which was recently accorded the World Green City Award.”

IGBC Green Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) rating system is a tool to enable a new rail-based MRTS to apply green concepts during design and construction, so as to further reduce environmental impacts that are measurable. The overarching objective of the IGBC Green MRTS Rating is to ensure environmental sustainability while enhancing the commuter experience, the press release added.